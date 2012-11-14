The title of Varghese Kalathil’s exhibition is called ‘Silent Sigh’.

True to its meaning, a quiet melancholy grips us after watching the melange of works exhibited at the Durbar Art Gallery.

Be it the desolate stare of Malala Yousafzai, the teenage Pakistani activist who was shot at by the Taliban, from whose side the birds fly away, or the refugees of the 2002 Gujarat riots, who sit on a railway bench, every picture has a clear message: the politics of the powerless.

Each and every work is entwined with the incidents that happen around us.

Varghese, a drawing teacher at a school in Kannur, says he is sickened by the injustices happening around us.

The artist who draws when he feels he has something to tell the world, says, “Art is a global language, through which we can convey whatever that comes to our mind, to the masses.

And my works are the words of a confused and torn man, created by this system.

” Among the various works, a particularly noticeable series are 14 watercolour paintings of a crow and its various prey.

Aptly titled, ‘Prey-Predator- Prey’, the works imply the inexplicable relation between the prey and the predator.

Interestingly, the predator is finally killed by the prey.

“That is the fate of every predator,” says Varghese.

“Today’s predators are tomorrow’s prey.

When we link the concept to our politics, we can understand that those who create martyrs later face the same fate.

” Another work, ‘The Saviours’, an oil on canvas, portrays a mass prayer, where every nun turns her head towards the crucified Jesus Christ, while a single nun looks back.

“I got the inspiration for this work from Sister Jesme, who discarded her holy vestment some years ago,” says Varghese.

“From my childhood days I have been confused regarding faith and through this work I am showing the inhibition that I have about religion and faith.

” Taking a cue from Christian mythology, the artist has done another work titled ‘Good Friday’, that also portrays the pathos of nuns.

“’In Assigned Burden’, two people sit in a crouched position at a railway station, surrounded by bags.

“They are the survivors of the Gujarat riots, who were exiled to Kerala,” says Varghese.

“During the riots, some refugees escaped to Kannur.

With torn clothes and disturbed mindset, it was a sad sight.

The memories of those refugees still remain etched in my mind.

” And in ‘Malala’, the work about the young Pakistani humanist, a flock of birds fly from the canvas.

“When I drew the picture, the girl who was attacked by the terrorists, was in a critical state,” says Varghese.

“Now, since she has recovered, I feel that I should have done it the other way.

The birds, which symbolises hope, should have flown towards her.

” True to the theme of the collection, the majority of the works are done in grey shades, which, according to the artist, has a neutral tone.

“What we see around us is neither black, nor white,” says Varghese.

“That is why I have opted for grey.

” Earlier, Varghese held a show, ‘Episodes’ at the Nanappa Art Gallery in 2010.

The exhibition concludes on November 15.

