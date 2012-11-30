At a time when the traffic congestion is a day-to-day affair in the city, residents of Palarivattom are teaming up under the banner of Residents Apex Council for the widening of Power House Road, which is near the KSEB office in Palarivattom.

If widened, the road can be connected to the Chathiath-Mamangalam Road and can also be developed as a parallel road to the Mamangalam road.

For the past several years, the residents are demanding the land with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the development of the aforementioned road.

A meeting to solve the problem has been convened by District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth at the camp office on December 5 at 6 pm. The residents association office-bearers, Revenue Department, the Corporation and KSEB officials will participate in the discussion.

“Though the road has enough width the entrance is very narrow which makes the traffic through this almost impossible. If KSEB is willing to give 1.75 cents of land the road can be widened which will benefit as many as 120 families residing in the region.

It is known that the Land Revenue Commissioner has given a valuation of `15 lakh per cent. But we believe that since it is a noble cause the land should be acquired without giving more consideration for valuation,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, president of residents association.

The Collector had visited the place and took stock of the situation six months ago.

Kuruvila Mathews is hopeful that a favourable decision will emerge at the meeting.