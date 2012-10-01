The Ernakulam permanent Lok Adalat has asked the Railways to give humane consideration to petitioners K A Lawrence and family who approached the forum for justice. The Railways had blocked the way to the petitioners’ house on grounds of safety reasons.

Permanent Lok Adalat chairman and former Sessions Court judge D Pappachan who heard the case said that since the Railways had blocked the way to Lawrence’s house, they should provide an alternative to the family on humanitarian grounds. “However, if the Railways have an objection, they are requested to submit a written statement stating their reasons in the next sitting which will be held on October 14,” he said. The family had earlier decided to move the court but was advised to approach the permanent Lok Adalat as the issue could be solved without much delay and complications.

Lawrence and his brother K A Joseph, residing at the Atlantis junction, are small-scale entrepreneurs running a home-based business. The sudden decision to bar the road was taken by the Railways on September 8 on the grounds that the house was located on the railway gate stretch.

“There is no way a house can be sanctioned on the level crossing stretch and the road was blocked owing to this reason,” the Railway officials said.

However, since the decision is against the right to live a life of dignity and freedom, they have approached us, said Advocate D B Binu who is handling the case.

“The family has been living in this area for more than sixty years. The Railways had taken over the land only in the 1980s and cannot make the claim that the land is theirs. Also, the railway line for which the route has been blocked is not being used presently,” he said.