KCBC Professional Drama Awards announced

Published: 06th October 2012 11:23 AM

The play ‘Swapnangal Vilkkanund’ by Kanjirappally Amala Communications was adjudged the best in the 25th All-Kerala Professional Drama Competition conducted by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC).

‘Swargam Bhoomiyilanu’ by Ayanam Nadaka Vedi came second. Twelve plays were staged at Palarivattom Pastoral Orientation Centre, where the competition was held from September 23 to October 4.   Kulathoor Lal bagged the best actor award for his role in ‘Swapnangal Vilkkanund’ and Anitha  bagged the award for the best actress for her role in ‘Jeevithathinte Thirakkatha’. Athirunkal Subhash and Latha Sajulal bagged the awards for the supporting actors and  Udayakumar Anchal was adjudged the best music director for the score in ‘Aanveettile Achuthan’. 

 Actors Happi Hippi Vinod and Omana Das received jury’s special mention. No one was selected as best writer or best director.

 KCBC Media Commission secretary Fr Joseph Nicholas said that the awards will be presented at a function to be held on November 18 at the POC Auditorium as part of the Media day celebrations.

