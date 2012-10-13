Kerala should focus on its service sector in order to register more growth, Ashok K Kaushal, Chief Commissioner - Central Excise, Service Tax and Customs, has said.

He was inaugurating the workshop on service tax organised by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in association with the Central Excise Department and HDFC Bank here on Friday.

He added that entrepreneurship should be promoted on a large-scale in the state. Tourism, hospitality and financial services are the three potential sectors in the state. Jagdish Singh, Commissioner - Central Excise, Customs, and Service Tax, was the guest of honour.

R Sriram, Additional Director - National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics, Banglore, was the chief faculty for the workshop.

KCCI chairman K N Marzook and director R G Balasubrahmanian also spoke.