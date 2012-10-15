A quiz will be held for the school students under the aegis of the National Rural Health Mission. The competition will focus on students in classes VIII to X.

The quiz aims to create an awareness about the importance of health among the participants and their friends. It also intends to generate an awareness of various health-related programmes in society. The competition which is being conducted at the district and state levels is being held with the technical aid of C-DIT.

The teams will be selected through a written examination. Those selected in the question-and-answer round, which is part of the district-level quiz, will be eligible for the state-level contest.

Apart from the winners, four others teams that performed well will be selected for the state-level competition, to be held in Thiruvananthapuram for three days at the C-DIT studio. There will be 32 teams in all. Doordarshan will broadcast the show.

The subjects for the performance round include human body, medicine, microbiology, pathogens, diseases, cleanliness, drugs, tobacco and exercises.

The question-and-answer round of the district-level competition will be held on October 19 at 10 am. The venue will be announced later. The students should give their names to the District Education Office through the school authority concerned by October 16.