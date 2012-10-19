A youth died after his bike skidded off the Seaport-Airport Road on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sijo George, 34, of Adimali in Idukki district.

The accident took place at 10 am near the Special Economic Zone when Sijo’s bike skidded off and fell under a tanker lorry.

The police said that the lorry took a sharp left turn towards the Special Economic Zone without putting the indicators.

Sijo was severely injured in the accident. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the tanker lorry, identified as Pious of Pala, has been taken into custody.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination.