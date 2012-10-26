With barely hours remaining for the inauguration of Hotel Crown Plaza at Maradu, a hue and cry has erupted over the legitimacy of the environmental clearance received by the hotel.

As per the minutes of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) meeting in August 2012, directions have been issued to the Maradu gram panchayat to demolish the illegal construction for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) notification.

Incidentally, the hotel will be inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

According to the minutes of the KCZMA, the CRZ violation issue came before the authority in 2008-2009. After conducting a site inspection and examining the CRZ status report, it was found that the construction was made in ‘No Development Zone’ belonging to CRZ III area. A notice was issued accordingly and a direction was given to District Collector to stop all the illegal constructions.

“The authority decided to issue instructions under Section 5 of the EP Act 1986 to the secretary of the Maradu gram panchayat to demolish the building, with intimation to the Ernakulam District Collector and the LSGD secretary,” says the direction. Officials from the KCZMA were unavailable for comments. However, K G Abraham, chairman of KGA Hotels and Resorts, said that the hotel has received all clearances from the government.

“We have received the necessary clearances from the government for the construction and the operation of the hotel. We had applied for the permission from Ministry of Environment and Forests(MoEF) and obtained the approval on September 2, 2008. Currently, there is no issue that prevents the hotel to function,” he said at the press conference on Wednesday.

Jacob George, general manager of Crown Plaza, said that they have re-clarified the issue with the authorities. “We have received the approval from MoEF. After the issue, we had re-clarified with the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority on Thursday. There is no CRZ violation and we have all the necessary documents to prove it,” George said.

The District Collector also pointed out that the hotel has received the environmental clearance from MoEF. But the order in this regard is yet to be drafted and brought out. “In 2008, the MoEF had issued the permission. But the drafted order in this regard has not been given yet. Now, there is no issue that bars the hotel from functioning,” District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth said.

According to the Collector when the approval was issued in 2008, the KCZMA did not have the power that the authority now enjoys.