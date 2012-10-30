The Chottanikkara panchayat’s plan to beautify the temple premises and widen the road leading to the temple may be hit with land acquisition becoming a roadblock.

An official of the Public Works Department said they had issued notices to 38 people residing in the area to surrender the encroached land. “There are many encroachments on either side of the road near the Chottanikkara temple. We have given them time to surrender the land to the panchayat. If they are not willing to do it, the PWD will issue notices under the Land Conservatory Act. If any of them approaches the court against land acquisition, the road widening will be delayed,” he said.

Earlier, the panchayat had planned to widen the road leading to temple aiming to provide relief to the pilgrims during the busy mandalam season.

The plan was to widen the 500-m road, from the Western side of the temple to the NH 49 bypass.

As per the project, the road will be repaired in the first phase. Now, the road has a width of just seven metres and the plan is to widened it to 11 metres. The panchayat is likely to complete the work before the beginning of the next Sabarimala mandalam pilgrimage season.

“After the road widening, there will be more parking space. Usually, vehicles are allowed to park on either sides of the road only during the pilgrim season. Now, we have arranged parking space in a nearby ground behind the temple. With the widening of the road, more vehicles can be accommodated,” John said.

John added that the panchayat can cross the land acqusition. “We will try to complete the project within a month” John added.

Footpaths and barricades will be constructed on either sides of the road. The widening work is being funded by the state government under the project ‘Improvement to Chottanikkara town’. The panchayat has received `1 crore for the project.