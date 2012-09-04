Though the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is currently vying to introduce eight brand new low-floor AC buses in the state, including three for Kochi, the government is yet to give its clearance to roll out the services.

According to sources with the KSRTC, the brand new buses have been lying at the Thrivunanthapuram KSRTC headquarters for more than one month. However, governmental anomalies have led to the delay in rolling out these services, which have been specifically meant for the state capital and Ernakulam.

“We had sent the application to the Transport Department on July 15 seeking their permission to run the Volvo buses. In spite of constant reminders to the Commissioner’s office and the other authorities concerned, not a single paper work has been started. The lackadaisical attitude of the government is killing the KSRTC sector in a huge way,” said a highly placed KSRTC official in Thiruvananthapuram.

The eight buses were handed over to the KSRTC by VISTA, the company which rolls out low-floor buses throughout the country, more than a month ago. According to officials, it is only in Kerala that such a delay crops up in rolling out transport buses. “In places like Hyderabad and Bangalore, most of these Volvo buses had hit the roads immediately after their arrival. In Kerala, it takes at least three or four months,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department officials cite that the Volvo buses do not fulfil many of the specifications of the MVD Act and that is why a huge amount of time is needed to exempt these specifications to run the buses.

“A Volvo bus which is of an international make does not follow the MVD rules, like sufficient space between hand grills etc. Also, there is a huge difference in the build of the seats. It takes quite a lot of paper works to exempt the Volvo buses from the rules. However, the clearance of these buses is usually given soon,” said Alex Paul, Joint Transport Commissioner, MVD.

Even though the technical delay is a practical reason, experts in the field feel that the buses can be rolled out within at least a month, contrary to the three-four months the government takes.



