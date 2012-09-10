“Your body is your bridge. If the bridge is strong enough it can make you traverse through any path that the mind wants,” says Nuthan who learnt this positive lesson through the experiences of her life. She says this realisation would not have come to her if she had not taken yoga as her life mantra. Nuthan Manohar, a yoga instructor based in Hong Kong is currently stationed in Kochi to impart her yoga knowledge.

The bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Nuthan’s take on life changed when she met with a battalion of ill-fate, a few years back. “My life was not a bed of roses. Problems were surmounting from all corners. I was at my lowest point of my life,” she says. How she dealt with them became the million dollar question she answered. “My encounters with my life revealed to me that yoga is the only way out. I decided to embrace it,” says Nuthan. She started her yoga practise in 2004 to combat stress. “Yoga started as a small part of my day. It soon became the best part of my day and now it is all of my day,” she says.

For her yoga gave her a grip to her life. “In your life you are often pulled from different directions. But it is essential that there should be a focal point in your life that can bring you back to the equilibrium. And yoga does that quite conveniently,” she says. Nuthan is currently holding talks with a lot of institutions inside and outside Kerala to organise Yoga sessions.

Nuthan is organising a session in Kochi from September 22 to 28. Author and activist Rahul Easwar will be the guest speaker for the session. Her sessions include ‘Live Your Dream’, ‘Using Body as a Bridge’, ‘Dealing with Negativity’, ‘Detox with Yoga’, ‘Sensing and Connecting’.

Since 2008, she has been teaching yoga as a part time activity. In 2010, she procured her first international certification from Sivananda, her Guruji whom she met at an ashram at Thiruvananthapuram. Now she continues to garner information through renowned yoga experts like Sadle Nardini, Bo Forbes, Janet Lau. She currently works with Asia’s premium Yoga studio - pure Yoga in Hong Kong and was the coordinator for the Asia Yoga Conference.