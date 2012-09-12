The state government has decided to give adequate compensation to the land owners as part of laying the underground pipelines by the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) for the LNG project.

Announcing the Cabinet decisions here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister added that though land will not be acquired for the project, compensation would be given. Directions in this regard have been given to the District Collectors, he said. The government has also decided to issue land to families of 310 fishermen of the Neyyattinkara taluk in Thiruvananthapuram.

The decision has been taken to initiate measures for the overall development of Kapurthala plot and Travancore House in Delhi. “The issue was discussed last month during the MPs conference. The decision was taken based on their suggestions. The approval will be taken from New Delhi Municipal Corporation in this regard,” he said.

The government has also decided to revive the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation. The Water Resources Principal Secretary has been asked to file a report in this regard within three months.

Further, Indian volleyball team member T Asis will be appointed as havildar in the KAP battalion. A decision has been taken to create four posts for the drug inspectors at the Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Drug Control offices.

Based on an earlier decision to give land to the Wayanad Sree Chithira Thirunal Medical Institute Centre, the government decided to issue 75 acres of land. The District Collector has been entrusted with the task of acquiring the land.

The draft for the Kerala Small Hydro Power Policy 2012 has been approved by the Cabinet and further decisions will be carried out in this regard.