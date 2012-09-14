In a bid to exchange and promote good urban conservation and development practices between Cochin Corporation and Lorient, a city in France, the two cities signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Thursday. The MoU was signed during the plenary session 4 of ‘ conservation and preservation of socio-cultural engines of Kerala economy’, at the Emerging Kerala summit.

The tripartite joint cooperation programme inclusive of the Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation (ICHNF), aims at fostering the sustainable use of the unique and diverse cultural heritage between the two cities for urban development.

The action plan which has been proposed by the two cities include developing a heritage house for dissemination and awareness generation among the masses, support in developing the conservation and development plan, undertaking acupuncture demonstrative projects of small scale to create awareness and promoting heritage based livelihood programmes.

Also, through the Cooperation programme, Kochi city will be able to protect its cultural and natural resources.

The ICHNF will act as a catalyst between the two cities to develop international collaboration in academics of heritage conservation.The tripartite programme was signed by Rathi Vinay Jha, Chairperson of ICHNF, Kochi Corporation Mayor Tony Chammany and Vice Mayor of Lorient Jean Paul Solaro.