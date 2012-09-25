Tourism Minister A P Anil Kumar has said that the proposed seaplane project, which got a good response from the investors at the ‘Emerging Kerala’ meet, will be implemented soon.

At a press conference held here on Monday, the Minister said that about 58 proposals were received at the investors’ meet for the seaplane project.

“Considering the good response for the seaplane initiative, we have decided to implement it soon,” he said.

The Tourism Minister said that there is an increase in the inflow of the domestic tourists to the state in the last 10 years.

“In 2011, about 93 lakh domestic tourists and more than seven lakh foreign tourists had visited the state,” he said.

He added that the state government has brought in a tourism project worth `10 crore for Fort Kochi.

A major initiative to beautify the tourist destinations across the state will be launched soon.

“The drive will begin at Kovalam on October 2 and will be taken to other places like Munnar and Kumarakom,” he said.