When four-year-old Devaraman enacted the role of Shanku before the movie camera, he was stepping into the shoes of not only his actor father, but also of his grandfather, both of whom left an imprint on the state’s political arena.

Devaraman is the second son of Cinema Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, and he is making his on-screen debut in the film ‘Up and Down, Mukalil Oralund’ (Up and Down, Somebody up There), being directed by T K Rajeev Kumar, the shooting for which commenced at the Thiruvananthapuram Chitranjali studio the other day.

“It happened quite accidentally as the child artist who was originally selected for the role, suddenly fell ill. We heeded to the director’s suggestion of casting Devaraman, so as to begin the shooting on time,” Ganesh, who is now on a ten-day leave from his hectic political and administrative life, told Express.

Though everyone knew of Ganesh’s entry into the political arena by dint of his popularity as an actor, most people are unaware of the ‘filmy’ background of his father R Balakrishnapillai, a political heavyweight.

Balakrishnapillai donned the greasepaint in 1980, for the film ‘Vedikkettu’ (Fireworks), even as he was busy with his political commitments.

Pillai, who was elected as MLA from Kottarakara, with a record 74.16 per cent of votes in the same year, became a part of the film due to his association with the writer and one of the producers of the film, Thevannur Maniraj, an award-winning teacher from his constituency.

However, the film, directed by K A Sivadas, did not do well at the box office. And because his political commitments kept him too busy, Pillai’s rendezvous with the reel world ended there.

Incidentally, Ganesh entered tinseltown in 1986 through the film ‘Irakal’ (Victims),which was produced by his father’s former co-star Sukumaran, and directed by the master filmmaker KG George.

Ganesh went on to create history as the first popular actor who became a member of the state Assembly and Cabinet.

The acting bug had bitten Ganesh while he was in college. Now, going one better on his father, Devaraman has made his foray into films straight from the kindergarten of Shantiniketan, Thiruvanathapuram.

“Devaraman has sharp observation and curiosity, which are the assets every actor needs,” said director Rajeevkumar, who has earlier worked with many talented child artists in cult films including My Dear Kuttichathan and Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare.