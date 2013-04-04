The pressures of split-second decision making apart, umpiring offers the best vantage point to delve into the aesthetics of batsmanship.

Having done so for around three decades, Dr K N Raghavan - the Kochi Customs Commissioner - has stepped down from the panel of umpires with the Board of Control For Cricket in India. But lingering as fresh as a daisy are the invaluable memories of a sojourn that gave him the opportunity to have a close look at some of the most famous names in cricket.

“It has been a very good innings,” Raghavan told a select gathering at the Regional Sports Centre on Wednesday.

“I have enjoyed it thoroughly. The number of matches has increased over the years and opportunities come at such short notice. Umpiring is a passion but I am finding it difficult to spare time from my professional responsibilities.”

Later, he opened out on the experiences that have made him one of the most sought-after cricket experts in the state.

The swashbuckling Virender Sehwag and the artistic Mohammad Azharuddin and are two players whose styles are etched in his thoughts. “For sheer destructive power, there is none better than Sehwag. As a touch artist, Azharuddin was the best,” he pointed out.

However, he has no doubt who the most talented batsman is. “Sehwag is the best batsman I have seen as an umpire. It was in a Deodhar Trophy match, when Sehwag was rising up through the ranks, that I saw him first. He came into bat lower down the order that time and just smashed the bowlers.

The first thing that caught my attention was that he was ready to play immediately after the ball was delivered. Normally, we notice batsmen shaping up to play when the ball is delivered. Such is his eye sight,” he reminisced.

An admirer of legendary umpires Dicky Bird and Simon Taufel, Dr Raghavan - who completed his MBBS from Kozhikode Medical College in 1988 - qualified to the panel of umpires with the Kerala Cricket Association in 1981, at the age of just 16.

“It was a memorable experience to officiate matches involving the best players in Kerala at that time. I was thrilled when many, like P Balachandran (former south zone player), congratulated me during the Blue Star cricket tournament at the Maharaja’s College Ground,” he said.

His most memorable occasion was when he stood in the One-Day International between India and Bangladesh at Mohali in 1998. He was also the third umpire when Kochi hosted its first-ever ODI, between India and Australia, the same year.