The drought relief measures initiated by the district administration are yet to reach the remote areas of the district, including the tribal hamlets in the Kothamangalam taluk.

The ignorance of the politicians and officials in designing the relief measures after studying the regional and social specificity of the district is the reason, say sources. The issue was raised by T U Kuruvila, the local MLA, during the meeting convened by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to review the drought relief measures on Monday.

Inquiries conducted by ‘Express’ reveal a disturbing picture of the acute potable water shortage in the tribal hamlets. The problem is severe at remote settlements situated on the Ernakulam-Idukki border.

There are allegations that the district administration is treating the region as ‘no man’s land’.

“Various drinking water projects have been installed at regions like Kunjipara, Thalavechapura, Pinavoorkudy, Medanampara, Elambasserry, Vellararamkuth. Funds from centre, state and local bodies were pumped to the areas. But, most of the projects ceased to function after their inauguration. Regions like Uriyampetti and Variyam do not have drinking water projects,” said an official with the Tribal Department.

Manmadhan Nair, Tribal Development Officer, Ernakulam admitted that the tribal areas were reeling under drought. “We have filed complaints to the Revenue Department. Since a considerable number of drinking water projects fail to deliver, we are planning to come up with certain innovative measures. In the new fiscal, we will focus more on building open wells. The Soil Conservation Department will provide technical assistance to these projects,” he said.

Herald John, Tribal Extension Officer, Idamalayar said in places with acute water shortage, tribes use unhygienic water for drinking. “There is a risk of infections,” he said.

T U Kuruvila MLA said the government should focus more on ensuring that the existing projects work. “Many projects can function with minor repairing. The contractors do not ensure that the projects are complete,” he said.

District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth said the district administration will give special attention to tribal settlements. “We have released a reasonable amount to tackle it, ” he said.