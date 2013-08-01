It has been 33 years since he bid adieu to the world. On July 31, 1980 after singing Shaam phir kyun udaas hai dost with Lakshmikanth Pyarelal in the film Aas Paas, Mohammed Rafi asked, “Shouldn’t I be leaving”? Swaying in his decision, he finally said around 6.30 pm, “Okay, I am leaving”. Incidentally, that happened to be his last goodbye to the world of singing, as he bid farewell to the world the same day. Rafi died of a massive heart attack around 10.50 pm.

Kochiites still remember his concert organised at the Coronation Club in Mattanchery, way back in the 60s. It won’t be wrong to say that the melodious songs sung by him and the style of rendering remain unmatched.

He had received many awards, the National Film Award, Best National Singer Award and Filmfare Awards for Choudhvin Ka Chand’, Dost, Sasural, Suraj, Brahmachari, Hum Kisise Kum Nahi, his voice lives on hummed with emotions. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 1965.

Born in a village Kotla Sulthan Singh in Punjab on December 35, 1924, Rafi lived in a period when Ghazal and Khawali music ruled the roost. At that time the voices of Pankaj Mullick, Kundan Lal Saigal and Dadhabhai Mitra were outstanding. At the young age he showed more interest in music than in studies and ended up becoming the disciple of Firoze Nizam. When Firoze was appointed music director in Lahore Radio Station, Rafi got an opportunity to sing on the radio. It was a turning point in his life.

One day Rafi and his brother went to attend a programme of K L Saigal. But the legendary singer refused to sing because of the power failure at the venue. His brother Mohammad Deen and his friend Hameed met the organiser and asked whether Rafi could sing and keep the audience occupied. Rafi was only thirteen-years old then. That was Rafi’s first public performance. Composer Shyam Sunder who was present spotted Rafi’s talent and invited him to Bombay. In 1942, he sang under the music direction of Shyam Sunder for the movie, Gaon Ki Gauri.

He sang first for a Punjabi movie Gul Balej. Then in Nazeer Khan’s Leila Majnu he began his career as a singer in the Hindi film field. His songs in Jugnu, Mela, Madhumati and Deewar were super hits.

In 1950, the song Oh dhuniya ke rakhvale in Baiju Bawra made him very popular. He also used to sing in various other languages. He stole a place in Guinness Book of World Records with more than 26,000 songs to his credit. He has performed in around 38 musical concerts abroad.

In 1977 he won Rajat Kamal Award from the President. He also won film awards for the best singer several times.

Rafi sang for three generations of actors like Bharat Bhushan, Ashok Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Shammi Kapur, Dilip Kumar, Devanand, Dharmendra, Shatrughnan Sinha, Rish Kapoor etc. In the mid-seventies, Madan Mohan made Rafi sing for new comer Rishi Kapoor in Laila Majnu which released on 1976.

Years have sped, but Rafi lives on with one and all through his immortal music. — Abootty