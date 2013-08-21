Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash has announced Rs 13.43 crore for the protection of rivers in the district. The fund will be utilised for 54 projects designed to protect rivers.

“The money will be used to build or repair compound walls to prevent encroachment of river belts.

“The heavy rain and subsequent floods had fell many walls that protect river belts,” he said.

“The decision has been taken by a state-level committee after studying the report submitted by the district coordination committee in this regard,” he said.

Another Rs 7 crore was allotted for the protection of Kadambrayar river and its cleaning.