Express News Service By

Kerala Bus Transport Association (KBTA) has formally complained to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister that they were denied their democratic rights in presenting their complaints at the adalat conducted by state transport commissioner Rishi Raj Singh on Wednesday at Kakkanad.

“We wanted to raise complaints against Ernakulam RTO B J Antony. We have submitted several complaints to the authorities. But till now there was no action”, Suresh Oommen, secretary of the KBTA said.