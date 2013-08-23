If you are a movie buff and are in Kochi this weekend, the Cochin Film Society has a visual treat for you. The Society is organising a one-day international film festival featuring one of the most-discussed films of our times.

Five films from across the globe which were featured in prestigious fests, including Cannes Film Festival, and two short films will be screened exclusively for Kochiites at the Children’s Park Theatre.

The film festival will begin with the screening of ‘4 months 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007)’ at 10 am, the Romanian film written and directed by Cristian Mungiu. It won the Palme d’Or and the FIPRESCI Award at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival. The film captures the story of two teenagers who desperately try for an illegal abortion in the controversial Romania of the 60’s, led under the dictatorship of Ceausescu. The film was a high point of the Romanian new wave.

It will be followed by ‘Tree of Life (2011)’ at 1.30 pm the Terrence Malick directed and another Cannes Palme d’Or winner. This impressionistic story of a Texas family in the 1950s made critics split hairs when it was screened in Cannes. Apart from Malick’s camera lens, which rendered tales of both the secret meaning of cosmos and the terrifying family drama, the film was also acclaimed for the versatile acting of Sean Penn and Brad Pitt who played the lead roles.

The third film, ‘Three Monkeys (2008) will be screened at 4pm. This 2008 Turkish film directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan was also screened in Cannes where Ceylan won the Best Director award. The film revolves around the story of Bosporus, Eyup and Hacer, who live in a modest flat with their son Ismail. The film is a riveting story of how a family who pass few words between them, suffers through a major hardship.

The last film in the fest , Amour (2012), will be screened at 6 pm. This french drama directed by Michael Haneke was the Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language film. The film is about two retired music teachers enjoying life in their eighties. Life makes a U-turn when one of them is hit by a stroke out of the blue. The film also won four European film awards and two BAFTA awards making Emmanuelle Riva became the oldest person to win a BAFTA.

Two short films, ‘Ver Lover (Watching it rain) (2006)’ and ‘Silent (2012)’ will be screened in between the first and the second feature films.