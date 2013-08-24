Home Cities Kochi

VACB: Probe needed into stadium land acquisition

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) special cell on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that investigation is essential to find out if there was any conspiracy between the Kerala Cricket Association and land owners, to procure the land at Edakochi for a cricket stadium.

K R Venugopalan, DySP Vigilance stated that construction activities have been banned in the land which was proposed for International Cricket Stadium and hence an inquiry is needed into whether there is any conspiracy in this regard. The agency has to look into whether the office bearers/stadium committee member of KCA obtained any illegal gain from the land owner who was paid a high value for the marshy land full of mangroves, he said.

Vigilance made the submission on the petitions filed by officials of KCA seeking to quash the Vigilance case against them in connection with the alleged corruption in the purchase of land for the proposed international cricket stadium at Edakochi. The VACB had registered a case against the then KCA secretary T C Mathew and 15 others in connection with the case before the Thrissur Vigilance Court.

The allegation was that the KCA officials and others have misused their official position while engaging in the procurement of 23.95 acres of land at Edakochi. The land cost paid was higher than the prevailing market rate.

During the preliminary inquiry, T C Mathew had deposed that the general body meeting of KCA held on March 15, 2009 unanimously accepted the decision to procure the land and entrusted a sub committee to proceed with the project. Subsequently the sub committee had held discussions with the land owner Kuriachan Chacko and had finalised the decision to purchase the land at `1.10 lakh per cent.

Vigilance also pointed out that the KCA had not approached the concerned government authority seeking permission or clarification about the CRZ-I land. The Kerala forest department had also registered two cases against KCA for destroying mangroves.

It also needs a thorough probe into the payment of Rs 88 lakhs to Hopkins to act as a consultant, before obtaining clearance from the state government and the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Vigilance said that the Special Investigation Team has started the probe from May 6 and it is in the preliminary stage.

“More documents are to be collected from the office of KCA and more witnesses are to be examined. Bank account details of KCA, its office bearers, land owners, etc are to be collected and verified”, it submitted.

