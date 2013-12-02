Home Cities Kochi

Canines Strut Their Stuff at All-India Dog Show

George Boney may be only nine years old but he already is a proud  owner of a Miniature Pinscher, ‘Philsie’, that took part at the All-India All-Breeds Championship being held at Bolgatty Palace Ground, Kochi.

George, a fourth-standard student at the Naval Children’s School, Kochi, is  the youngest trainer participating in the contest and Philsie, the tiniest one. The five-month-old dog is usually hyper active, but his master’s training has made him an obedient one, says Boney, George’s father.

“George is  participating in the Junior Dog Handler Competition. He has also trained ‘Dolly’, a Dash Miniature that is participating in the show. The  original Pinschers grow to a maximum of one feet. Though small, they are equally fierce. They are sensitive and excels as guard dogs. Training  improves their skills,” says Boney who wants to make his son an excellent trainer.

Three-year old ‘Lastells Obama’ owned by Dilip Dinesh from Bengaluru won the best breed in the first ring of the show. Lastells is a Baset Hound and is a  proud Hound Group winner. This breed is basically a scent hound used for tracking and hunting.

Noor Sait from Ootty came with his 12-year old Great Dane, ‘Joe’. This is his first time in Kerala and is accompanied by his friends. “Joe likes beef  and chicken fries. He is also fed nutritional supplements. He had won the best junior award at the Ooty Dog Show,” said Sait.

Another participant at the championship is a 4-year old English Cocker Spaniel named ‘Katty’. He is accompanied by his fellow spaniel ‘Ricky’ and their master Varghese Pettah from Aluva. “It costs about `6,000 to be a part of the competition besides the registration fee. We have to spend a lot for the grooming and training of dogs too. I train my dogs for such dog shows and has won many times,” says Varghese. The dogs are given ice cream and cold water to cope up with the heat.

Sam Thomas, managing director, Eben Telecom, came with his golden retriever,   fondly called ‘Daya’. It won the class certificate in the intermediary level. The preliminary process  to take part in the contest requires each dog to get registered with the Kennel Club. Breeding is done among such registered ones so that lineage is intact to maintain the quality of the breeds.

“There are around 283 dogs of 30-35 breeds that are participating in the competition. We, at the Canine Club, intend to improve the quality of the breed. Two sets of competitions are being held here for the best breed and obedience out of which best eight will be chosen. The dog which earns three hundred points by winning three challenge certificate wins the championship,” says Richard Stanley Savio Luiz, general secretary, Canine club.

Participants from all over the country have come here for the show which is judged by Hal Biermann, David W Haddock, Philip John and Mathew Prakash Bhatt. “The show gives animal lovers an opportunity to see and know more about different breeds of dogs,” says Mahesh, an animal lover from Malappuram.

