The Ernakulam Additional District and Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of a person who, along with five others, illegally transferred more than Rs 73 lakh to their accounts taking advantage of loopholes in Internet banking of State Bank of India (SBI).

The bail was denied to Aby Chekkiath, 27, of Mookanoor village, now living at Kakkanad.

He is the first accused in a case registered at Angamaly police station following a complaint from Regional Manager of State Bank of India, Ernakulam, in November.

Ajith Kumar, judge, Ernakulam Additional District and Principal Sessions Court, said bail cannot be granted to the accused as he had transferred a huge amount of money.

“As per the allegation, fraudulent and dishonest inducement in the transfer of money from one account to another had taken place and there is loss of money. Several lakhs of rupees were withdrawn from SBI. So considering the facts, it appears that bail cannot be granted,” the court said.

It also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of absconding Shyam T R of Tripunithura, the sixth accused in the case.

As per the police report, Aby, Ajith Urmese, Gismon Thomas, Sharath Chandran, Jitin Chandran and Shyam cheated SBI and gained Rs 70.43 lakh by misusing the online transaction system.

“The connectivity to the server of SBI gets partly affected late night for updation. Knowing this, the accused transferred lakhs of rupees to each others’ accounts when the server is down. Since the server gets affected during the time period, the money gets credited even if there is no money in their account. The local branches would not get any information about this as the server is maintained in Mumbai. The accused had made several such transactions from February to October 2013. Aby had made such illegal transactions thrice and gained more than Rs 13 lakh,” a police official investigating the case said.

In November, officials of Mumbai branch detected the fraud and informed the regional manager of SBI.

Following this, a complaint was lodged and five accused were arrested.

Public Prosecutor P K Sajeevan appeared for the prosecution.

An official of the investigation team said Shyam would be arrested soon.