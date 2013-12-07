Home Cities Kochi

Workshop on Child Rights

The Child Rights Protection Council will organise a one-day workshop on protection of child rights in the tourism sector at the Bolgatty Palace on Saturday.

Published: 07th December 2013 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2013 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Child Rights Protection Council will organise a one-day workshop on protection of child rights in the tourism sector at the Bolgatty Palace on Saturday.   The workshop mainly aims to discuss the challenges faced by the tourism sector in protecting the child rights guidelines and to protect the interests of children in the sector. Representatives in the hospitality sector, business enterprises, owners of homestays, houseboats, social welfare workers, police officials and tourism officials are expected to participate.

 Officials of Health, Local Self Government Department and  other departments will  also take part.

  The workshop will begin by 10 am. Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany will inaugurate the workshop while State Child Rights Protection Council president Neela Gangadharan will deliver the keynote address.  The first session will address the issues such as child rights, rules and regulations under the topic and the importance of child protection laws in the tourism sector.

 Human Rights Law Network director Sandhya Raju will lead the session.  The second session led by Athithi Chanjani of Equations, Bangalore, will deal with the topic, the challenges faced by tourism sector while protecting the child protection laws and the drawbacks of existing policies and implementation.  Nishta Desayi of Children’s Rights in Goa will deliver the lecture on Sharing of Best Practices.   Kerala Coconut Development Board Chairman T K Jose will preside over the sessions. Tourism Director Hari Kishore, KITTS Director Rajasree Ajith, veteran journalist Leela Menon and CGH Earth chairman Jose Dominic will also attend the workshop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp