Workshop on Child Rights

The Child Rights Protection Council will organise a one-day workshop on protection of child rights in the tourism sector at the Bolgatty Palace on Saturday. The workshop mainly aims to discuss the challenges faced by the tourism sector in protecting the child rights guidelines and to protect the interests of children in the sector. Representatives in the hospitality sector, business enterprises, owners of homestays, houseboats, social welfare workers, police officials and tourism officials are expected to participate.

Officials of Health, Local Self Government Department and other departments will also take part.

The workshop will begin by 10 am. Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany will inaugurate the workshop while State Child Rights Protection Council president Neela Gangadharan will deliver the keynote address. The first session will address the issues such as child rights, rules and regulations under the topic and the importance of child protection laws in the tourism sector.

Human Rights Law Network director Sandhya Raju will lead the session. The second session led by Athithi Chanjani of Equations, Bangalore, will deal with the topic, the challenges faced by tourism sector while protecting the child protection laws and the drawbacks of existing policies and implementation. Nishta Desayi of Children’s Rights in Goa will deliver the lecture on Sharing of Best Practices. Kerala Coconut Development Board Chairman T K Jose will preside over the sessions. Tourism Director Hari Kishore, KITTS Director Rajasree Ajith, veteran journalist Leela Menon and CGH Earth chairman Jose Dominic will also attend the workshop.