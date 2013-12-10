KGCA Plans Boycott of Government Tenders

Express News Service By

The Kerala Government Contractors’ Association (KGCA) is planning to boycott all government tenders from January alleging that recession in the trade had been caused by the fiscal crisis in the public infrastructural sector of the state. The decision was announced by the members at a press conference here on Monday. The contractors will also stage a protest outside the office of the Chief Engineer.

According to the association, the government is yet to pay all the bills of the last financial year. The government has so far only paid the KWA bills for April and the PWD bills for May.