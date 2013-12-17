Government Decides to Launch Video-conferencing Facility in Courts and Jails

Express News Service By

The state government has submitted before the Kerala High Court that to facilitate easy trial of undertrial prisoners, the government has decided to introduce video-conferencing system in jails and courts.

The state made the submission in response to a writ petition filed by R Gokul Prasad of the People’s Forum for Natural Justice, Palakkad, seeking a directive to provide adequate facilities for subordinate courts and deploy sufficient police personnel in all courts to avert the escape of accused from court premises.

The petitioner also sought disciplinary action against N V Raju, the then Judicial First Class Magistrate, Chittoor, for remanding the lawyer of an accused to judicial custody after the latter escaped from court premises.

However the Bench declined to consider the plea seeking action. The government pointed out that a total of `1,558.15 lakh was spent for the construction of new courts in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Tirur.

At present 419 subordinate courts are functioning in the state and the government has sanctioned required staff for the new courts.

It also submitted that the deployment of police personnel for transporting the accused from jails to courts was done by the Commissioner of the city police concerned. When the accused lodged in jails are to be produced before courts, sufficient number of police personnel is being provided by the police, the state submitted.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice A M Shaffique closed the petition in view of the government’s submission.