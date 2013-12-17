Home Cities Kochi

Meat Sales Dip

With concern over FMD looming large, people are wary of buying meat. The sale of meat has come dow

Published: 17th December 2013

With concern over FMD looming large, people are wary of buying meat. The sale of meat has come down. Though the Lent has been cited as a reason, the apprehension of the people regarding the FMD could also be the cause for the it. With the demand for meat sliding, the sale of chicken as well as fish is on the rise and so the prices.

However, experts said that quality red meat when cooked well would not pose a threat to humankind. “But the hygiene of the place from where the meat is sourced is of utmost importance. As per a rough calculation, only five per cent of the meat supplied in the market comes from a certified slaughterhouse. Consuming uncertified meat from unlicensed and unhygienic slaughterhouses will create serious health hazards,” warn health officials.

The Kochi Corporation had issued licence only to two abattoirs in the city, one at Kaloor and the other at Mattanchery. But the latter is not functioning. “In Kaloor slaughterhouse, the veterinary surgeons used to conduct post-mortem and anti-mortem of cattle. But with the Mattanchery slaughterhouse shutting down, the cattle are butchered illegally in many areas in the city, especially in West Kochi. We have al raised complaints against this,” said a councilor from West Kochi.

Though the Corporation had promised a modern abattoir in Mattanchery, the project is yet to materialise.

