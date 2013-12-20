A Far Cry from Ordinary Kids

Aswathi Krishna By

Akhil Raj, a cerebral palsy-affected youngster from Vadakara, is all set to release his poem Mazhanananju in English. In an attempt to make the writer known among people outside Kerala, the principal of Perode Higher Secondary School, Moidu Parambath, is translating his 20 selected poems.

“I am so enthusiastic about the release of the book,” says Akhil, who is on cloud nine. Thanking his mother for being the biggest inspiration in his life, Akhil says, “I am so happy that the principal of an institution is translating my poems. It was my mother who advised me to resort to writing to get a diversion in my present condition. If she had not advised me I would have not enjoyed this much pleasure,” he says. Akhil has already published three books titled Nakshathrangale Thedi, Pallikkodam Kavithakal and Mazhanananju.’

Moidu Parambath finds time in his busy schedule as principal to follow his love for letters. “As many as 20 poems have been selected to translate, of which two have been completed so far. His works reflect what he has learnt from life and the people around. ‘Soaked in Rain,’ explains Akhil’s childhood days, while ‘Sorry Mahathma’ is all about the ill-struck society. If I talk much about the works, you might not buy it,” he chuckles.

Hoping the book can be released in the first week of January, Razak Kalleri, a supporter of Akhil and a librarian at DIET, says, “If the poem does not get its English version, it will not get the deserving attention from people all over India. When I happened to go through his work I was amazed to see the word pictures that he has drawn. When a normal kid shows hesitation to jot down his or her thoughts on paper in this internet era, Akhil deserves a loud applause,” he says.

“It is not so easy to get a book published, but we had no difficulty doing so. Noura books in Vadakara published all his books as soon as he completed it,” says his mother Sajitha. “Once the book is ready we will release it on the Perode Higher Secondary School campus. At the function we want to present Akhil as an exemplary model to students,” says Razak.