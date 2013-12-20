Kudumbashree Travels, modelled on the ‘She Taxi’ project of the Social Justice Department, will be launched here by next March.

Tani Thomas, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission, said the department was in the process of selecting women drivers from various Community Development Societies.

“As many as 182 women between 18 and 45 years have been selected. Women in the Below Poverty Line category were given priority. The selection procedures will be completed in a month,” she said.

Tani Thomas said a special training will be given to the selected women. Safety measures are being prepared under the aegis of Kudumbashree Mission.

A call centre will be set up in the district and the customer just has to dial a centralised number for hiring the taxi. The call will be redirected to the taxi available in the client’s locality.