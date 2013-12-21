‘Jotting’ Those Rush of Emotions

Chencho Sherin Thomas By

He goes ‘down the memory lane’ and jots

“Again, a little leaf strokes my forehead

A feather-touch of the past;

Today with unsure steps

On unfamiliar turf I walk

Down memory lane…”

While sauntering down that familiar lane, G Jayakumar stumbled upon some distressing events, pleasant ponderings, lost luminaries and a few personal misgivings. And he scrawled them down as little poems that are surfeit with eclectic emotions. Jottings, an anthology of poems written over a period of twenty years, showcases the poet’s angst and yearnings in the best of literary wordings.

From the legendary singer K J Yesudas, whom he refers to as ‘teacher’ to Malala - the Pakistani girl who was shot by Taliban as she expressed her desire to study, Jayakumar’s poems dabble with subjects that touched a chord with him over the years. There are instances when he poured out his heart in ‘Random Thoughts’.

“Long roads do I see,

Leading to oblivion,

When one fails,

Another takes its place To keep me going”

But it is those requiems he has written for the Soumyas and Ponnus across the world that connects with your soul through their simple yet strong expressions.

Flanked by emotions, they are sure to make an impact on the readers. On one hand, he laments at the plight of underprivileged and on the other, imbibes in the vestiges of a pleasant past and sprawls

‘Onam A feeling

An attachment, sans divisions…’

He sings about love - ‘a feeling of warmth, fresh as the morning dew’ - with great gusto. And his love, visible in a toddler to a teenager, to the married to the old, is unconditional and immense. While defining this special feeling he seems to say in bold letters, ‘To each his own’.

Gandhiji, who never won the Nobel prize for peace, is being remembered in ‘Bapu’, where Jayakumar says Bapu exuded peace from his very core. ‘When terror strikes and fear grips the mind, when religion’s a cover-up and the long tentacles choke us to death, let’s think of that frail being who moved in our midst’.

To the many undeserving lot who had won the besotted prize, Jayakumar says for Gandhi ‘no prize is nobler than his life, his mission’.

Jayakumar, the Editor of ‘India Forward’ magazine is a journalist in his own rights. Over the years he had shifted his gears from a research supervisor to film critic and has garnered a name in the art field.

He has also served as a creative editor in the International Film Festival of Kerala for a while. Swathi Jaikumar’s illustrations give a character to each poem.