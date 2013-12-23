If things go well, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon have its unit in Lakshadweep Islands. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the CBI Directorate in New Delhi. Considering travel woes and number of corruption cases, the proposal is under serious consideration of the Union Government.

According to an official with the CBI, since there are a number of CBI cases in Lakshadweep, deploying a unit in the islands is an urgent requirement.

“The proposal for having a unit or branch in Lakshadweep Islands was submitted a few months ago. Currently, officials in Kochi are investigating cases detected in Lakshadweep and they often have to visit the islands for investigation. More than five cases detected in the islands are under investigation now. As per the proposal, Kavaratti will be the base station of the CBI unit. The cases would be attached to a Sessions Court in the islands. Later, if required, a special court for the CBI would be started,” the CBI official said.

Since, Lakshadweep is an Union Territory, all the corruption cases here are to be investigated by the CBI. Recently, the CBI had chargesheeted two IAS officers of Lakshadweep under the Prevention of Corruption Act for graft in goods supplies to the islands.

The CBI has been investigating various cases registered against top officials of the administration. The approval for the Lakshadweep unit is likely to come by next year. The CBI earlier had been looking for a unit based in Kozhikode, However, due to lack of demand from political parties and the general public, the Special Crime Branch of CBI was allotted to Kochi unit along with Anti-Corruption Unit.