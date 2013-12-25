The Railways will immediately launch track-doubling works between Ernakulam Junction and the Marshalling Yard. The work along the 1.5 km stretch will be a solution to the traffic congestion of trains between Ernakulam and Kottayam.

Southern Railways General Manager Rakesh Misra who was present in the city on Monday said the doubling works between the Ernakulam North Railway Station, Kathrikadavu C Cabin at Marshalling Yard and the Ernakulam Junction station will take off soon.

According to the Railway officials, once the work starts off, regulations will be imposed on the stretch. Traffic signals will have to be shut down in the section. The work was proposed 10 years ago and is part of the doubling work between Ernakulam and Mullanthuruthy stretch.

The work which was supposed to have started earlier this year had failed to take off owing to several factors. Doubling work at Podanur Junction in Palakkad had to be put to halt for the work in this section, since the Railways does not approve undertaking two similar works at the same time.

Speaking on the track-doubling project at Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, Misra added that the Railways was facing huge paucity of funds to carry out the project. Besides, there was also very less land available in Kerala to undertake such projects as land acquisition of land is a major issue.

Regarding conducting Railway projects in Private Public Partnership (PPP), the GM stated that there were very few private players willing to come forward to take up such projects on PPP mode in the Railways. “Until the Railways make its policy to suit the PPP mode, it will be difficult to find private players who are interested in the Railway projects,” he said.

The GM said that the state government was awaiting the response of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation which have been entrusted as the consultants for the Thiruvananthapuram-Chenganur railway Suburban corridor. He said that the matters is to be discussed between the state government and the consultants.