Using her Strong Hands to Fight Odds

Soumya Maria Sojan By

Fighting odds may not be that easy as it sounds. Some may fail it, some leave it midway and a few others end victorious, just like Anjurani Joy.

The 23-year-old woman is eyeing Guinness Records through a rare performance wherein she lifts two glass bottles carrying 2,250 gm of sugar or honey using her thumb and index finger.

She will also hold the bottles inverted for more than 60 seconds.

This special skill which require total strength on both fingers is an extremely difficult one to perform, says Anjurani.

“It was six years ago that I saw a similar performance with empty glasses on tv. I tried it at home and found it simple. Then I started adding weight and started using bottles instead of glasses. Now, I can lift up to 2,250 gms. When I did an internet search in this regard there weren’t anyone doing this kind of activity. I am hoping to perform this in front of the Guinness book authorities one day,” she said.

She has also amazed many audience with a rare skill, writing with her both hands simultaneously but in opposite directions, backwards, inverted, and mirror images.

She is able to write 62 words in a minute and hopes to improve. She is also a popular ornament designer who sells ornaments through Facebook and Twitter.

Anjurani also does glass paintings and paper art which she sells through handicrafts melas.

She is also an exponent in playing Thabala.

Anjurani was physically disabled from her birth. Her hipbones and knee weren’t fully developed at the time of her birth.

Her parents Joy K G, a teacher, and mother Jessy tried every medical facility but in vain.

Though Anjurani wasn’t able to attend school regularly she passed BA with high grades and has also completed a course in audio-video editing. She is currently doing 3Dmax course.

Anjurani was also awarded the individual champion award at a youth festival held recently.