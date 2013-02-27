As always, this year’s Railway Budget too ignored the requirements of Kochi with the city having nothing to cheer about. Experts are of the opinion that the Budget failed to consider the demands of the city, the commercial capital, and the state.

P Rajeev M P feels that Kerala, which has many long-distance travellers who contribute heavily to the Revenue of the Railways, is always neglected when the Budget is presented every year.

“For instance, we have constantly been demanding the installation of Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) across the state. The existing system can support only three trains an hour (per line). If the ABS system is introduced, it would enable the passage of a minimum of 10 trains an hour,” he said.

The ABS is a block system in which a series of signals will divide the railway line into a series of blocks. The movement of trains between these blocks will be controlled by automatic signals.

“We have also been demanding an allocation in the Budget for commencing suburban trains from Kochi. But, that too has been neglected,” said Rajeev.

The Old Railway Station near the Kerala High Court could be renovated and converted into a hub for suburban trains. “We had submitted a proposal to develop the station into a multi-mode interchanging hub for urban transport. If the Centre had considered our demand, that would have eased the congestion at both Ernakulam Town and Junction stations,” he said.

Another demand was the allocation for renovating the Harbour Terminus Railways Station which is in a dilapidated condition.

If the station at Willingdon Island is restructured and the line extended up to Mundamveli, we could have started suburban services to these areas thereby de-congesting the heavy traffic on the roads in West Kochi area,” Rajeev added.

The proposal to develop Ernakulam Junction Station into a world-class one also did not find mention in this year’s Budget.

On the allocation of `56 crore for the Kanjikode Coach Factory, Rajeev said that the Budget, however, failed to make a clear allocation in this regard.

“There is only a mere mention about the Kanjikode factory while nothing has been allotted for the Cherthala Wagon Factory. This shows how Railways has neglected our state,” Rajeev said.