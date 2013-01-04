The dismantling process of the main bridge of the North Rail Overbridge (RoB) will begin on Friday.

Traffic will be regulated through the new side bays as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to complete the construction of the new bridge in 10 months. According to DMRC official spokesperson, along with the reconstruction of the bridge, the pillars will be erected for the construction of Metro viaduct. “The authorities are planning to complete the entire work of the RoB by the end of this year. The side motor bays, which will be a part of the main bridge later, are already completed. Along with the reconstruction of the main bridge, the viaduct for the Kochi Metro Rail and the utility ducts will also be constructed,” he said.

The district administration will take steps to speed up the widening of MG Road and Banerjee Road.