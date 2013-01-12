The Super Speciality Clinics, a joint venture of Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission and Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), was inaugurated by Kochi Range IG K Padmakumar in Kochi on Thursday.

During the inaugural function, Padmakumar said there was an ardent need to introspect the current scenario in the medical field in the country.

He lauded the contributions made the private players in the medical field.

“However, the quality of education and the standards, especially of Kerala, is degenerating. It is high time that the experienced and veteran hands make an analysis of our medical education system. A few experts believe that the uneven teacher-student ratio is affecting the quality of medical practitioners in the country,” Padmakumar said.

He added that the Kerala model of medical education and health has reaped far and by a major share of the best medical practitioners in the world.

Padmakumar added that if our country has not been able to produce good doctors or paramedical practitioners, the state-of-the-art facilities won’t be of effective use.

N Prabhakara Prabhu, secretary, Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission, R Ratnakara Shenoi, president, Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission, Dr Sanjeev K Singh, medical superintendent of AIMS, R D Shenoy, senior advocate, S A S Navas, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Sunil K Mathai, Secretary of IMA Blood Bank and Dr Rajesh R Pai were also present at the meet.