Seminar on impact of STCW held

The impacts and implications of STCW Convention and Code on the Flag Administrations, Marine Training Institutes, Ship owners and Seafarers were discussed in detail at the technical seminar on ‘STCW-2010-Impacts and Implications’ organised at Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering (KMSME), Cusat.      

The STCW Convention and Code adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and accepted and ratified by its members prescribes the minimum standards relating to training, certification and watch keeping for seafarers which the member countries are obliged to meet or exceed.

It is the basic foundation on which all the pre-sea and post-sea training courses are developed for the use and benefit of all the 1.2 million and odd seafarers of the world.

The need for the development of this code was felt by IMO for the reason that shipping is a global industry and therefore there should be universally-accepted training programmes developed and implemented in all countries for both the officers and crew of different nationalities who are operating different types of ships across the globe.

Accordingly, the first STCW Code was adopted by IMO on July 7, 1978 which came into force on April 28, 1984. This code was revised in 1995.

However, due to the development of the new technologies in the shipping industry, changes happened in the shipping scenario and to cope up and comply with the new mandatory requirements of the important international conventions SOLAS, MARPOL and MLC, amendments were made to the existing code and a new STCW-2010 Convention and Code were adopted by IMO on June 25, 2010 at Manila.

This, in fact, marked a major revision of the STCW-95 Convention and Code. This new Convention requires establishment of training and certification procedures in conformity with the requirements of the revised Convention with effect from 1st July, 2013 for new entrants.

However, the transitional provisions permit existing certificates to remain valid until 31st December, 2016 after which such certificates will not be valid for sea service.

