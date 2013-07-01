In order to preserve the rich tradition of Chinese fishing nets at Fort Kochi, the Tourism Department must set up 12 more nets here, Charles Dias MP said on Sunday. He was speaking at the inaugural of an international seminar on the ‘History of Chinese Nets’ at Fort Kochi.

Although it is believed that these nets were introduced in the country 800 years ago, he said: “Chinese nets might not have been brought to India by the Chinese. They probably were brought by the Portugese when they settled here at a later time. So it might not be true to say that these nets are 800 years old. Whatever be the case, these fishing nets are in a dilapidated condition. It is time that the government takes measures to preserve them. Chinese nets, which are ordinarily made of wood and cost up to Rs 6 lakh per net, should be provided at subsidised rates,” he said.

Dominic Presentation MLA delivered the presidential address. Josephine Austin, Councillor Antony Kureethara, president of the International Forum for Culture, Heritage and Tradition Austin Paul, financial advisor of Cochin Port Trust K G Nath, Ralph Feria, director of Indo-Portuguese Cultural Society, K A Simon, former shipping master (Government of India) and K J Simon of the Chinese Net Owners’ Association were also present.