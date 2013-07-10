The rich blend of tradition and contemporary designs in varied hues and patterns is what the sixth year of Rang Mahal — that represents the conglomeration of Bengal weavers from Nadia district has to offer. And for this year’s festive season of Onam, drape yourself in the stylish and classy handwoven saris which are a byproduct of around 200 woman artisans living in Bengal without whose dedication and days of hard work the exhibition wouldn’t have been possible. The exhibition-cum-sale of impressive hand weaves is on from Wednesday at Samsar Hall, BTH Hotel.

“Through Rang Mahal, we offer exclusive weavers’ artistry at weavers’ price and also aim to uplift the impoverished Bengal weavers,” says Sharmistha Das Biswas, exhibition coordinator. Each loom meshed out tells the tale of a rustic village with no electricity where women go the extremes of balancing a family with husband and kids and working long hours in the weaving units in order to make both ends meet.

In the exhibition stall, one can see how the women artisans have revived the ancient craft of three shuttle weaving and interlocking weft ornamented with chic designs. From the vast collection one can look out for the mesmerising Tangail nakshi sari collection in bold and flashy colours of red, black and yellow, not to mention the Dhaka Jamdani saris. “Usually, weaving the saris take three to four days of hard work,” says K Sanyal, a weaver.

To amp your wardrobe there are 'Jalchuri duree saris', a mix of contrasting colours and patterns. “Keralites have a huge liking for contrast which gives a formal yet stylish look apt for office,” explains Sharmistha. A tempting collection of boldly embossed Baluchar Cotton saris and the epitome of Bengal hand weaving Jamdani saris are something to look out for. “Jamdani saris require a lot of detailed needle work. To bring out a Baluchar-embossed cotton sari, a minimum of 15 days is needed,” explains Sanyal. The a completely handwoven lightweight figure-hugging saris are available at affordable prices, starting from Rs 1,600.

“These saris are a match to the chiffon and georgette saris,” says Sharmistha. The starting price of Jamdhani saris is Rs 6,000.

Then there are an exclusive range of Wet canvas brush stroke saris. “The specialty of these saris is that they use only wet canvas colours and the prints are like the strokes of painting brush,” she adds. The combination of bold, vibrant, colour with experimental motifs and images through brush strokes is the head turner this season. To escalate the festive glam, the traditional ‘kapas’ yarn is modified with organic fibre, derived from fruit and vegetable extracts. “Natural colour extracted from banana leaf, bamboo shoot, pomegranate, marigold and the likes are used in the saris,” says Sanyal.

One can pick from fluorescent pinks, canary yellow, fuchsia, aqua blue, purple saris to the rustic earthy and pastel colours at the expo.

The exhibition is on till July 21 from 10 am to 8 pm. As the exhibition is for the weaver’s cause payment is only through cash.