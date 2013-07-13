Unauthorised shops and hawkers on the beach will be evacuated as part of the beach beautification programme. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by the Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society a few days ago.

“There are numerous shops and venders on the beach now, and only 64 of them have proper authorisation,” said Dominic Presentation MLA.

“Earlier, the High Court had ordered closure of unauthorised shops functioning in the area. But none of them were evicted for the simple reason that the hand of political and community leaders were involved in the issue,” the MLA said.

“We suspect that certain Union leaders are raising money through daily collection in the area as compensation for encroachments. We will not let this practice go on. The beach has its aesthetic beauty which needs to be preserved. As certain people may misinterpret, the move is not to completely evict the shops from the area, but to put some order in the business running here,” he added.

An year ago, attempts were made to evict the hawkers from the beach, but the move came to a halt after the alleged intervention of certain political leaders