An Electrical Open Innovation Zone (EOIZ), jointly promoted by Startup Village and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), will formally be opened at Startup Village here on Saturday. Power Minister Aryadan Mohammad will inaugurate the zone at 5 pm. KSEB chairman M Sivasankar and Startup Village chairman Sanjay Vijayakumar will sign a one-year agreement on the occasion. The zone, coming up in a space of 2,500 sq ft, will train people in the skills required to launch businesses in and around the energy sector.

Apart from the operational funding, KSEB will also extend technical and non-technical support while Startup Village will develop, own and execute the programme. The innovation zone will work in line with the National Electrical Mobility Mission 2020.