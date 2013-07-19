Home Cities Kochi

Police seek information on CISF patrollers

Published: 19th July 2013

Harbour police probing the alleged manhandling of fish workers by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials has issued notice to the CISF commandant in the port seeking details of the officials who were on the patrolling duty on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, M K Sabu, sub inspector of police, Harbour said that the police recorded the statements of the alleged victims on Thursday. “They said they can identify the faces of the CISF officials who beat them up”, he said.

It is said that once sufficient information is obtained about the details of the CISF officials who were on patrol duty on Tuesday, police can proceed with questioning them.

Meanwhile, Charles George, TUCI leader and president of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikyavedi said that the fish workers union will proceed with agitations until the guilty are brought to book. The state Human Rights Commission is scheduled to visit the fish workers on Friday to record their statement.

“We will pursue the case in all possible platforms”, said George.

He added that the CISF has a long history of unfair behaviour with several sections of workers in the port. “But authorities rarely take action. This is highly objectionable”, he said. “We will raise our concerns in the upcoming meeting which will be convened by the collector as per directions made by the fisheries minister.  

