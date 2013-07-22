Home Cities Kochi

CMC to conduct entrance examination for NRI quota

The test will be held with the approval of Commissioner of Entrance Examination and the Admission Supervisory Committee

Published: 22nd July 2013 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2013 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Cochin Medical College (CMC) has decided to hold an entrance test of its own to identify eligible candidates to be admitted to NRI quota seats for the MBBS course. “There are 97 applicants for the 15 seats in NRI quota. Therefore, we are planning to conduct an entrance examination. The admission will be based on the marks scored in the examination to be held with the approval of Commissioner of Entrance Examination and the Admission Supervisory Committee,” said CMC Medical Director Dr Junaid Rahman. 

There were unconfirmed reports that CMC authorities would opt for an entrance test of its own. The CMC offers 100 seats for MBBS course. Of these, 15 seats come under NRI quota and 35 under self-financing quota.

Though the District Collector has submitted the asset liability report of the CMC, the takeover by the college by the state government is unlikely to happen this year.  If the government takes it over, admission to 100 per cent seats would be based on merit.

The asset liability report includes a proposal to develop CMC into an autonomous institution on the lines of Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology.

 Dr Rahman, who is also a member of the five-member team constituted to look into various aspects of the takeover said, “What we need in Ernakulam is a government medical College, that will offer education and treatment to all classes of society. If the CMC is developed into an autonomous institution, treatment and education cannot be offered free of cost,’’ said Dr Sanil, a Kochi-based urologist, who  thinks that government should take over the CMC and run it as a government medical college.

There was stringent protest against the CMC move to conduct its own entrance examination by bypassing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET). Allegations are rife that the government takeover is being delayed to facilitate corruption in MBBS admission.

