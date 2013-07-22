Home Cities Kochi

Suspected oil seepage creates panic

Suspected oil seepage at Sahodaran Ayyappan Road in Panampilly Nagar created panic among the public but during digging neither the leak nor pipe burst was detected.

Suspected oil seepage at Sahodaran Ayyappan Road in Panampilly Nagar created panic among the public on Sunday.

It was earlier presumed to be due to some leak from beneath the road. But on digging up the road, neither oil leak nor pipe burst was detected.

The incident was reported at 10 am. Mayor Tony Chammany, who visited the spot, had immediately ordered digging up of the road.

“But the digging work could begin only by late noon as there was no consensus among various parties of the oil industry,” said Anil George, Sub Inspector, Kadavanthra.

Later, the Kochi Refineries Ltd decided to take the plunge on behalf of the oil industry, he said.

KSEB, Kochi Refinery Limited, Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum officials said they could not find any oil leak or pipe burst.

The reason behind the presence of oil on the road still remains ambiguous, they said.  K J Thomas, IOC Deputy Manager, said there was nothing to panic.

