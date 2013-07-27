Four resource CDs for studies and one short film made by students from five schools around the city were released at the Town Hall on Thursday.

The project was part of the programme by the city corporation and IT@school to uplift the academic quality of schools and to introduce students to the world of cinema. Students from Government Girls Higher Secondary school, St Teresa’s school, Edapally Govt UP School, Mattanjeri, Govt Girls HS and North Edapally Govt school participated.

Film director Sibi Malayil released the short film and distributed congratulatory prizes for the students, at the function. Deputy Mayor Bhadra B, who was present at the function said that the educational programs developed by Kochi corporation can be emulated anywhere else in the State. She congratulated mayor Tony Chammani and health and education standing committee chairman R Thyagarajan for taking the initiative to begin these programs in the state.

The corporation took initiatives for providing science magazines, computers, band instruments, science labs, buildings, toilet complexes and smart class rooms this year.

A computer hardware clinic was organised to repair faulty computers in schools in the city.