Artist and Kochi Biennale Foundation secretary Riyas Komu has been invited to the panel discussion at Art Basel, international art platform.Riyas Komu, who has been invited as the programme director of Kochi Biennale and secretary of the foundation, will be taking part in the discussion on the future of Biennales in the backdrop of regional and global platforms.

GWANGIU Biennale director Jassica Morgan, Yishu magazine managing director Shengtian Zheng, Thessaloniki Biennale advisory committee member Marieke Van Hal and Beijing-based OCIA artistic director Carol Lu Yinghua will be the co-panelists at the discussion to be held on June 14. This is part of showcasing the works of different artists.