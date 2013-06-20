If the Canal Road at Kaloor is your regular parking space, beware! you may have to go to the nearest police station to get your vehicle back.

With the illegal parking on Canal Road continuing even after the police action on Tuesday, the Kochi City Police (Traffic East) Assistant Commissioner P P Shams said the police would not hesitate to remove the vehicles of regular offenders using the recovery crane van. He also said that more police personnel would be deployed to monitor and prevent illegal parking.

“It is not easy to put an end to this with a one-day initiative. We have to keep an eye on it always. Officers covering the area will be asked to take strict action against offenders.

If we find people parking illegally on a regular basis, we will have to resort to the recovery van which can cause damage to the vehicle,” Shams said.

Though the police issued notices to vehicle owners to pay fine on Tuesday, the situation was the same on Wednesday too.

The number of vehicles being parked on the road has not reduced.

Though the road which leads to Judges Avenue, has a moderate width, it was congested with vehicles, mostly four-wheelers lined on either side of the road, on Wednesday too, making it difficult for for two-way traffic and two-wheelers to manoeuvre.