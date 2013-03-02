The patients who arrived at the General Hospital here on Friday were left in the lurch as none of the doctors turned up for duty, expressing solidarity with the one-day state-wide strike called by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association on Friday.

The strike was called demanding to revoke the transfer of Cherthala Taluk Hospital Superintendent on 'political grounds'.

Only the casualty ward was unaffected by the strike. Five to six house surgeons and junior doctors along with the Chief Examination Officer were available on duty.

The outpatient ward wore a deserted look as all nurses were transferred to the casualty ward for the day. The medicines from the OP ward were also sent to the casualty.

Cancer patients, pregnant women and persons with fractured limbs were seen waiting outside the outpatient ward between 8 am to 10 am to see the doctors, who had asked them to report for check-ups on Friday. Premkumar, who was supposed to take an ECG test on Friday, had to avail of the services of the casualty. “I was asked to take an immediate ECG test by my doctor on Thursday. Since I had to report back to work, I was told to come back today. Since the doctor did not arrive, I have to wait for a long time outside the casualty room,” he said.

However, unlike Premkumar, many chose to return home after they were informed of the strike.

Meanwhile, at the radiation ward, a family was seen waiting for hours expecting their doctor.

“My wife had her breast removed and she was told by the doctor to come today. We hired a taxi and arrived here from Thrissur only to find that the doctor has not come. But we were assured by the duty nurse that the doctor would be arriving even if it is quite late,” said Suresh.

District Medical Officer Junaid Rahman said that in-patient doctors had taken rounds early in the morning. Also, six doctors who are not out of station would be utilised in case of any emergency. “Though they have not reported for work, we have told them to be on the alert. “Everything will be back to normal tomorrow,” he promised.