Kochiites can now indulge their taste buds with products like the Maharaja Mac, McAloo Tikki, Chicken McNuggets and McFries. McDonald’s opened its first Kerala showroom in Kochi at Lulu Mall at Edappally.

The restaurant has a uniquely designed dining area covering 2310 sqft and can seat up to 207 customers. It has separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian preparation areas in the kitchen. There is also a take-away counter which offers packed items.

“It’s the first McDonald’s restaurant in Kerala. Soon we will have another restaurant at MG Road,” said Amit Jatia, vice chairman, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd that operates and manages all McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.